PlayStation Boss claims that the PS5 generation will have more exclusive benefits

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the PS5 will contain more exclusive games than any previous generation of PlayStation consoles. VGC Ryan spoke to a Japanese financial site Nikki He explained that Sony has invested in first-party game developers, with the goal of making sure the PlayStation has more exclusives than ever before.

“We have invested discreetly but securely in high-end PlayStation games, and we’ll make sure the PS5 generation will have more dedicated software than ever before,” he said. Additionally, Ryan also hinted that Sony might look to more studios in the future, just as it did with developer Spider-Man Insomniac in 2019.

“We have been involved a lot in mergers and acquisitions, including Insomniac Games in the United States,” he said. We will not rule out this option in the future. “

This is a tactic similar to Microsoft, which has greatly enhanced its Xbox Game Studios’ merger and acquisition strategy in recent years, even going so far as to buy Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion.

PlayStation 5 launched with an exclusive new release from Demon’s Souls and the exclusive PlayStation Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Spider-Man: Miles Morales family games. It’s been a few months since the Exclusive release, but things will soon change with Returnal arriving on April 30 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in June.

Matt Borslow is UK-based news and entertainment writer for IGN.