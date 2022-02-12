Baker Hughes investors have asked the US to investigate a potential conflict of interest with AMLO’s son

Baker Hughes offers high-tech exploration, evaluation, drilling, extraction and production of oil and natural gas (Image: Exclusive)

Investors From the American Oil Services Company Baker Hughes , petition the United States government Investigation Ability conflict of interest And other violations with Jose Ramon Lopez BeltranPresident’s son Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

which is that investor counsel, Juan Carlos Luna (Lawgistic), send a message Directed to Senior Executives From the Houston, Texas company, referring to Worry about scandal Unleash the investigation of Mexicans against corruption and impunity (MCCI) s Latin americaWhich revealed that the son of AMLO and his wife Carlene Adamsoccupied between 2019 and 2020, a The accommodation of Keith Schillinga senior executive of Baker Hughes, which has contracted with the current government for more than 151 million dollars Under construction for Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemix).

“The optics and timing of these events are simply not good. […] These, at the very least, create a perception of a potential conflict of interest and a potential scenario that could cross the line of Baker Hughes’ legal and ethical obligations. For this reason, the complaint is justified and investigation is necessary.

(screenshot: Twitter)

It is worth noting that the aforementioned dwelling is located in the Jacobs Sub-Reserve area (Houston), and it has a cinema and a 23-meter pool, so it is It is valued at just over a million dollars (20 million and 800 thousand pesos).

In the letter, they warned about it ‘The situation could be seriously compromised’ When there is enough Proof of contracts With Pemex this oil company profited, noting that Adams A mediator Experienced Energy Agreements on an international scale.

They stated that Lopez Obrador’s management was heavily criticized for it Corruption scandals at the national levelwith weak rule of law.

Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran with his wife Caroline Adams (Image: Twitter @ 30jr39)

Moreover, they wonder about Crisis Management By Baker Hughes, because of Lack of clarityand depth, information and Commit to further investigation of this topic.

“You should consider the urgent need to conduct a more robust and complete investigation into this matter and to inform authorities, investors and the media, as appropriate. […] “That’s right. It is in line with the company’s compliance guidelines and ethical obligations”

Shareholders acknowledge the existence of a damage to the company’s reputation, As well as legal and monetary consequences, thanks bad habits, Therefore, they demanded immediate action to explain the situation in detail.

Jacobs Reserve Sub House (Photo: MCCI)

“The same urgency should be expected from the relevant government authorities to investigate this case, as it has been notified by various organizations, members of the Mexican Congress, the media and interested persons.”

Baker Hughes offers high technology for Discovery, evaluation, drilling, extraction and production of oil and natural gas. They have a presence in more than 80 countries, which is why they offer a wide variety of services.

It is worth noting that the letter was also sent to the Ministry of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEQfor English acronym), as well as the Department of Justice, “because of the potential implications, the general nature of this situation, the political nature of the persons involved, and the greater clarity which the matter has.”

This request is in addition to another complaint filed by PAN Senator Zochitel Galvezin front of the Supreme Education Council, while the national leadership of the National Action Party (bread(Submitted a complaint to the Attorney General of the Republic)FGR) for the same facts.

