A “disgrace” … an official review by the Biden administration to take decisive action

A White House official said today, Friday, that President Joe Biden’s administration has begun an official review of the future of the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay with the aim of closing the controversial facility, noting that aides participating in internal discussions are considering an executive procedure to be signed by President Joe Biden in weeks or The coming months, indicating a new effort to remove what human rights advocates have described as a stain on America’s global image.

“We are implementing a National Security Council process to assess the current situation that the Biden administration inherited from the previous administration in line with our goal of closing Guantanamo,” said Emily Horn, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

“The National Security Council will work closely with the Ministries of Defense, State and Justice to make progress towards closing the GTMO facility, as well as in close consultation with Congress,” she added.

The prison was established to house foreign suspects in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, and has come to symbolize the excesses of the US “war on terror”.