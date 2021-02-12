ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Technical Officer positions

India Electronics Company Limited (ECIL), the Hyderabad-based Atomic Energy Department of the Government of India, is seeking applications for a Technical Officer position on the basis of a 6-month contract to work in various project sites across the country as part of Stamping, Distribution, Polling, EVM , VVIP commissioning work.

Total number of posts: 650

► Merit-Eligibility: Must have an engineering degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Hardware Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering / Information Information Technology with a mark of at least 60%. Should qualify after one year ‘Industrial’ experience in related business.

► Omar: He must not be more than 30 years old as on 31.01.2021. The maximum relaxation period is five years for SC / STs, three years for OBCs and ten years for PWD candidates.

► Selection procedure: The selection process is based on academic merit (BE / BTech marks) and experience.

► Application procedures: Apply online.

► Deadline for submitting applications: 15.02.2021

► website: https://careers.ecil.co.in/

