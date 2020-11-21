Trump tells G20 leaders that he wants to work with them for a “long time” | Twenty Group

Donald Trump blamed his campaign to deny US presidential election results globally, telling leaders at the G20 summit that he looked forward to continuing to work with them.

The leaders of major global economies are gathered Held online this yearBut it would have been an occasion for Trump to bid farewell to his peers and pledge US support in the battle against Covid-19. Instead, according to his voiceover comments he got Foreman, He said, “It is a great honor to work with you, and I look forward to working with you again for a long time.”

He continued to show off the US economy and military, and repeated false claims that his government’s Warp Speed ​​operation was behind the first two successful vaccines for the coronavirus. Warp Speed ​​provided funding to develop a vaccine that Moderna has produced, but not Pfizer, which was developed without the help of the US government.

This was in stark contrast to other leaders’ comments, which focused on the pandemic. One of the sources said: His hadith was odd. Everyone else talked about the universal matters of life and death. “

President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 leaders’ summit in Osaka, Japan, last year. Photo: Kevin Lamarck / Reuters

Most national leaders cited WHO and ACT AcceleratorWhich aims to speed up treatment and vaccines for Covid-19 and ensure equitable global distribution, a source said. A number of them also indicated how countries have failed to help each other during moments of the pandemic crisis. Trump, who withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, did not mention either organization, but said America would ensure “domestic needs” are met before working on vaccines for the rest of the world.

No speaker directly referred to Joe Biden winning at least 6 million more votes than Trump and the Electoral College By 306 votes to 232 Trump. Trump refused to compromise, and instead made unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in an effort to nullify the presidential election result so he could remain in office – a power grab unprecedented in modern American history.

After the opening notes, Twenty Group Leaders held a session on pandemic preparedness and response, which often included pre-recorded speeches. By that time, Trump had left for his golf course in Virginia and no US official had spoken out on the issue.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the G20 summit, which it had hoped to use to showcase the changes in the kingdom and rehabilitate the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi By a Saudi assassination squad. However, the summit was overshadowed by concerns about its human rights record, particularly the fate of imprisoned female activists.