888poker launches new mobile app for Android and iOS users

The new 888poker mobile app is now finally available for download! The official release of the site’s largest mobile update to date came after a minor launch in August, which provided a glimpse of what the latest update has to offer.

Players can now download the app via a file Google apps And the Apple app stores.

Here is a quick preview of the latest changes and the main features on offer.

Multi-table option, new Portrait feature

Possibly one of the app’s most prominent features is the addition of the new multiple tables feature. The 888poker mobile app now supports up to four tables playing simultaneously, and players can move between them with a simple swipe.

Players can now also view the lobby in portrait mode, which means the app is now compatible with one-handed play, something that has become the new standard for most online poker operators these days. Icons and functions are now also displayed in grid view, making it easy for players to navigate the lobby and access many different areas if they have their account.

The new 888poker mobile lobby also features different types of tournaments on offer, making it easy for players to choose which games they want to play, from sit-n-gos and poker to cash games or SNAP Poker. Players can now also use filters that will help them go to a specific course that suits their range.

888 Poker

Personalization + Emoji chat system

The new upgrade allows players to turn their mobile experience into something they personally like, by taking advantage of the app’s customization options. They can set a predefined share range, change the color of cards, or enable auto focus on tables.

888poker has removed the live chat option from its mobile client and replaced it with an emoji-based chat system. Players now also have additional options when it comes to virtual bombs making the experience even more fun and interactive. They can Throw an egg, tomato, cupcake, snowball and even a cup at other players Just to make the tables have some fun.

Pre-defined flags are now available that are useful to players while reviewing their poker sessions.

Blast Poker is now on mobile

888poker also brought their popular BLAST SNG games to the mobile app, which means players can now Take a whopping $ 1,000,000 payment Without playing for long hours!