This weekend is full of dinosaur fun! Today Astronomy The island is open to all Steam players who want to take a dinosaur action adventure ARK: Survival Evolved. Until 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. ET on Nov.10, ARK: Survival Evolved is being Free To play on Steam. Just Head over to the Steam page And click “Run the game”.

Then on the highly anticipated Saturday TLC Corridor # 3 Drops brings new visuals and abilities to Stegosaurus and Woolly Mammoth, along with insect breeds and wavers. This free update will be available to everyone Astronomy Players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Additionally, Studio Wildcard is ready this week for Extra life. Extra Life’s charity broadcast is a 24-hour streaming where all proceeds directly benefit children in need. This year’s Extra Life Event kicks off Nov 7 at 10 AM PDT! Expect awards and giveaways such as Collector’s Editions and an increase in official network rates and Composition 2 reveal.

All ARK: Survival Evolved Content on Steam and Xbox One has been significantly reduced this week, including Astronomy The main game (80% off), all old DLC – “Scorched Earth”, “Aberration” and “Extinction” (65% off), Astronomy Season Pass (65% off) and Genesis Season Pass (20% off).

in a Astronomy, Players are stranded naked, freezing and starving on a mysterious island, where they must hunt, harvest, craft, grow crops and build shelters to survive. Use skill and cunning to kill, tame, breed and ride the dinosaurs and the primitive creatures that inhabit them Astronomy. Team up with hundreds of players online or try single-player survival in offline play.

ARK: Survival Evolved Available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and will launch next week with the Xbox Series X / S Enhancement Upgrade. For the latest updates, follow the below link. Twitter, Like in The social networking site FacebookSubscribe to Youtube, Visit playark.com, And watch Twitch.

