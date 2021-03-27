5 killed in an American hurricane

The United States is already fighting the Coronavirus, and the country has been hit by frequent hurricanes due to climate change.

The United States is already fighting the Coronavirus, and the country has been hit by frequent hurricanes due to climate change.

In this sense, a strong storm hit southern Alabama yesterday. The hurricane uprooted hundreds of trees, sweeping several miles per hour. Electric poles collapsed on the roads. As a result, the electricity was cut off and more than 10,000 homes plunged into darkness.

Likewise, traffic was completely affected in many places due to the leaning of trees on the roads.

The storm also destroyed more than 100 homes.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that 5 people have lost their lives due to this strong storm so far.

Provincial Governor Kai Ewe said large-scale rescue operations are underway in the storm-affected areas.

At the same time, the Meteorological Department has warned the public to be safe as there is a possibility of two more storms.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, canceled her trip to Alabama yesterday after the storm.

