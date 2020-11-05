2020 US election results live: Donald Trump has criticized “unfounded” allegations by the watchdog

59 mins ago Dwayne Menzie
2020 US election results live: Donald Trump has criticized "unfounded" allegations by the watchdog

Full Report: Biden has won enough to take over the White House

Joe Biden announced that he was winning enough states to lead the White House in the US election, with major battlefields in Wisconsin and Michigan being called up.

Speaking in his Delaware state, the former vice president said he will not declare victory, but he believes he is on his way to garner enough votes in the electoral college system to outrun President Donald Trump.

Biden said: “Obviously, we’ve won enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency.

“I’m not here to announce that we’ve won, but I’m here to report that when the count ends, we think we’ll be the winners.”

This came at a time when the Trump campaign announced a lawsuit to temporarily stop vote counting in Pennsylvania, citing a lack of “transparency,” and that the president had also instigated legal action on the vote count in Michigan.

Additionally, the campaign has filed a lawsuit in Chatham County, Georgia, which essentially asked the judge to ensure that state laws were followed in absentee ballots, as Trump officials said they were considering entering dozens of other counties across the state with similar allegations.

Referring to the situation in Pennsylvania, Justin Clark, deputy campaign manager for Trump, said the president’s camp is “filing a lawsuit to prevent Democratic election officials from concealing the vote count and processing from Republican polling observers.”

The count continues in a battle situation – despite legal challenges to the Trump campaign Image credit: Getty Images

He said the campaign wanted to “pause the counting so that there is meaningful transparency and the Republicans can ensure that all counts are carried out above law and under the law.”

READ  Study: China set up 380 internment camps in Xinjiang | world News

More Stories

Florida in the path of Tropical Storm ETA

9 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

Could ETA become the first Florida official named Storm Landfall in the 2020 Hurricane Season? | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel

17 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

US election 2020 live: Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in Wisconsin as a result of his waiting | US News

1 day ago Dwayne Menzie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Coronavirus cases in London: Covid-19 infection rates are declining in more than half of the capital’s neighborhoods

36 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Tilda Swinton’s Birthday: 5 of the Actress’s Greatest Performances (Watch Video)

46 mins ago Neville Carr

ULA cleans up the Atlas 5 launch as SpaceX prepares to repair a rocket for its GPS mission – Spaceflight Now

50 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Orlando City vs Columbus Crewe: Final score 2-1 as the 10-man Lions win a play-off at home

50 mins ago Marsh Tyler

The Huawei Mate 40 series gets a new EMUI 11 update: it improves screen operation and overall system stability

52 mins ago Elena Rowse