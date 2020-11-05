The best deals you can shop right now
We update this story with best new discounts daily.
It’s Officially Black Friday, and companies are showing up in massive fashion. This year, Walmart does not run one, but rather three Black Friday sale events throughout November. See below for everything we know about Walmart Black Friday 2020 so far, or head straight over to the Walmart Deals for Days A dive center.
First to Early Black Friday events The company, which has dubbed the “Black Friday Deals of Days,” officially kicked off on November 4 at 7 PM EST, with a promise to add more deals over time. Some of the highlights include a 40% discount on A. Samsung Galaxy tablet$ 140 from HP Pavillion gaming laptop And $ 300 from prof Folding mill.
The next wave of sales will follow on Saturday, November 7 at 12 a.m. EST. And sales will continue to decline from there. The last event starts before Black Friday on November 25 at 7 PM EST. Of course, you can expect Walmart to pull all stops in the meantime actual Black Friday (November 27 this year) plus Cyber Monday.
Walmart Deals Black Friday Days: Direct Deals You can shop now
Here are the best deals you can shop right now on Walmart.
The best Black Friday deals from Walmart last year
It’s hard to predict all Walmart Black Friday 2020 sales. But sometimes, last year’s discounts can be a hint of what’s going to happen. These were some of the biggest deals last year:
- Apple Watch Series 3 Bundle: $ 229 (Save $ 70 + Free Power Bank)
- Insta Pot Duo 7-in-1: $ 49 (save $ 30)
- VIZIO 65-Inch Smart TV M-Series HDR: $ 498 (save $ 350)
- Apple iPad: $ 299 (save $ 130)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi: $ 230 (save $ 100)
- Otterbox iPhone Cases: $ 20 (Save $ 10)
- Keurig K-Compact Brewer: $ 40 (save $ 19)
