2 hours ago Dawn Davis
We update this story with best new discounts daily. Tip: Bookmark this page for easy access to the latest Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals.

It’s Officially Black Friday, and companies are showing up in massive fashion. This year, Walmart does not run one, but rather three Black Friday sale events throughout November. See below for everything we know about Walmart Black Friday 2020 so far, or head straight over to the Walmart Deals for Days A dive center.

First to Early Black Friday events The company, which has dubbed the “Black Friday Deals of Days,” officially kicked off on November 4 at 7 PM EST, with a promise to add more deals over time. Some of the highlights include a 40% discount on A. Samsung Galaxy tablet$ 140 from HP Pavillion gaming laptop And $ 300 from prof Folding mill.

The next wave of sales will follow on Saturday, November 7 at 12 a.m. EST. And sales will continue to decline from there. The last event starts before Black Friday on November 25 at 7 PM EST. Of course, you can expect Walmart to pull all stops in the meantime actual Black Friday (November 27 this year) plus Cyber ​​Monday.

Walmart Deals Black Friday Days: Direct Deals You can shop now

Here are the best deals you can shop right now on Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch 128GB Tablet, Black – SM-T510NZKGXAR

MOSO 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner XL-618A

Coastway 800W Folding Electric Treadmill Portable Powered Running Fitness Machine w / Support

Samsung 65 Inch 4K UHD (2160p) Smart LED TV with HDR UN65TU7000 2020

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker, with 1 K-cup and 12 jug cups, black

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 Inch Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad Core Processor, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10, Abyss Blue, 81W1009DUS (Google Classroom Compatible)

Multipurpose Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Instant Pressure Cooker With Easy Seal Lid And Sous Vide – Silver

MD Sports 48 “3 In 1 Combo Game Table, Pool, Hockey, Foosball, Accessories Included

Winix C535 True HEPA Air Purifier with PlasmaWave Technology, 360 sq ft, deserves a year of filtering

VIZIO 50 “Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M-Series M506x-H9

Shark Navigator Vertical Vacuum Cleaner with Self Cleaning Brush

Gormia 8 Qt. Stainless steel digital air fryer

VIVA Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multipurpose Programmable Instant Pressure Cooker

Hatchimals, Hatchi Babies Unicorns, an egg hatching with interactive pets

The best Black Friday deals from Walmart last year

It’s hard to predict all Walmart Black Friday 2020 sales. But sometimes, last year’s discounts can be a hint of what’s going to happen. These were some of the biggest deals last year:

  • Apple Watch Series 3 Bundle: $ 229 (Save $ 70 + Free Power Bank)
  • Insta Pot Duo 7-in-1: $ 49 (save $ 30)
  • VIZIO 65-Inch Smart TV M-Series HDR: $ 498 (save $ 350)
  • Apple iPad: $ 299 (save $ 130)
  • iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi: $ 230 (save $ 100)
  • Otterbox iPhone Cases: $ 20 (Save $ 10)
  • Keurig K-Compact Brewer: $ 40 (save $ 19)

