Zeman’s wife begs for forgiveness and time: she did not specify the position of the president

“I can only confirm that he is currently undergoing treatment which will take time. I find speculation about diagnoses and speculation very unethical, to say the least.” Ziman said about her husband’s health. She described the health of each person as a sensitive and dangerous thing. “Most of all, I want my husband to recover.” She added.

President Zeman’s wife asked for patience and time

The media asked Zeeman for patience and time to gain strength. “He’s not the only president who has fallen ill while in office, so I beg your forgiveness once again.” mentioned. She added that she would be informed when further developments would be known. At the same time, I asked everyone who loved Zeman to think of him.

Zdroj: SITA / AP Photo / Petr David Josek

Zimanova appeared in front of about forty journalists with her daughter Kachina, both of whom were dressed in dark clothes. The First Lady read her prepared statement, and Katrina did not speak. The meeting with journalists took place in front of the statue of the first Czechoslovak President Tomasz Garigo Masaryk in Rothmere Hall in Prague Castle.

Zemanová communicates with the media at a minimum. As today, with a prepared statement to reporters, she appeared twice in 2017, when she announced details of collecting signatures in support of Zeman’s candidacy for the presidency.

The president was hospitalized for five days

The first lady’s press release came on the fifth day of the president’s hospitalization, and his surroundings did not provide any details to the public. Prague Castle has faced longstanding criticism for reporting the health of the head of state. Due to the lack of information, the President of the Senate, Milos Vestrel (ODS), also turned to the office of Vratislav Minac. He wants to know what is the prognosis for further development of the president’s health. According to some politicians, Parliament should consider whether the president will be deprived of his powers due to his inability to take office. According to some constitutional lawyers, such a procedure is premature a few days after the start of hospital treatment.