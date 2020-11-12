YouTube videos won’t play now, maybe for the better

59 mins ago Elena Rowse
YouTube videos won't play now, maybe for the better

What will flatlanders do?

Everyone’s favorite second extreme drive came to a halt late Wednesday afternoon after YouTube videos refused to play. The website itself loads well, but the videos only display error messages when users try to play them.

According to DownDetectorReports of YouTube issues, owned by Mashable parent Ziff Davis, started pouring in at around 3:44 PM PDT.

“If you are currently having trouble watching videos on YouTube, you are not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on it,” explained YouTube spokesperson. We will continue here [on Twitter] With no updates. “

As of the time of writing, it was DownDetector blackout map It explains that YouTube’s problems are concentrated in North America, South America, Europe and Australia. In other words, pretty much everywhere.

We have contacted Google, the owner of YouTube, to ask why the service was out and when to expect service to be restored. In response, a spokesperson for the company directed us only towards the above tweet.

Meanwhile, just know YouTube appreciates your patience.

Oh, and that your favorite misinformation will still be waiting for you when YouTube comes back online.

Update: Nov 11, 2020, 5:41 pm PST: YouTube appears to be working on backup, but as of the time of this update, there is no official word from the TeamYouTube Twitter account.

Update: November 12, 2020, 1:17 pm EST The YouTube account on Twitter has now confirmed that the site is backed up across all devices, so you can resume streaming your K-pop videos.

