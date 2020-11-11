Bubba Watson says he’s ready to weather the stress of 2020 and beat Masters

2020 was an extraordinary year and nobody knew that, plus two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. The golfer took a break from his game this week to keep up with CNBC about how he prepared for the most popular golf tournament of the year, how he switched to his video game habit to alleviate his anxiety and how he hopes America can be together after this divisive election.

The Masters tournament, which usually takes place in April, will kick off on Thursday due to delays caused by the pandemic. The tournament will also be held without spectators on the stadium for the first time in history. Watson said that while it wouldn’t affect the level of competition, the lack of sponsors would definitely feel.

Watson has had a challenging year. In addition to dealing with everything that 2020 brought, it was He faces his battle with mental health, He sometimes admitted that he thought he would die as a result. To cope, Watson said he turned to him cbdMD The products (a company it now sponsors) to help with anxiety and sleep, and he has also switched to playing video games for de-stress and stress relief. The 42-year-old recently teamed up with a maker Golf Clash, The most profitable sports game in the United States, for providing them with gaming content. Watson said he often plays golf with the tour players when they are not on the track.

“She defeated Jordan Speth Harold Farner is already third, so I look forward to bringing out more players. “

Now, from his trailer in Augusta, Watson said he feels happy and ready to go for his third green jacket.

“Over the past three years, I’ve put in a lot of effort to be a better person mentally. So yeah, I feel great,” he said.

When it comes to elections, Watson said he only hopes America can pull together now that it’s behind us.

“The year 2020 has hurt us in different ways and changed our direction,” he said. “I think all Americans are one, we only want the best for the country and we want to walk the right path.”

Watch the video above to watch CNBC’s interview with Watson.