Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Her Dark Eyes on Netflix

Yeh Kali Kali Ankhin – The Dark Eyes series when he comes out? Starting January 14, 2022 on Netflix

indian tv series Yeh Kali Kali Ankhin – his eyes are black Debuting on Netflix as of Friday January 14, 2022. The series directed by director Sidharth Sengupta was made available in India on January 14, 2022, in conjunction with other regions covered by the streaming service.

His dark eyes plot, what he’s talking about

Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) A simple man finds himself torn between two women. On the one hand there Purva (Anchal Singh), the daughter of a mighty man, on the other hand sheikh Shweta Tripathi, the woman Vikrant loves. In order to be able to live his own story, Vikrant will have to take advantage of the dark side of himself.

I drew his dark eyes, how many are there

Read after the ad

Yahya Kali Kali Ankhin Consists of 8 episodes last for 50 minutes around.

His black eyes cast actors and characters

Here is the full cast with actors and main roles of the Indian TV series.

Tahir Raj Bhasin It is Vikrant.

It is Vikrant. Shweta Tripathi è check

è check Achal Singh It’s Purva.

It’s Purva. Surya Sharma Darmish.

His Dark Eyes Trailer

Below you can find the trailer for the first season of Yehia Kali Kali Ankhin – his dark eyes.



Will his 2 dark eyes be there?

Unfortunately, there is still no news of a possible renewal or cancellation of the Indian TV series. In the coming weeks, we look forward to any news about the series’ developments.

His dark eyes are flowing

Read after the ad

TV series Yehia Kali Kali Ankhin – his dark eyes Available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, January 14, 2022. Find out here the updated catalog of the platform!