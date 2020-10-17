The court ordered Mumbai Police to register flight information against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli for inciting community tension

According to the latest development, based on the complainant’s allegations, the Bandra Grand Court has ordered the registration of a police complaint against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel over their social media posts.

According to ANI, “Mumbai: Greater Bandra Capital Court orders the registration of a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut (pictured) and her sister Rangoli Chandel regarding the complainant’s allegations that she attempted to create a rift between communities through posts on social media. According to a report in ABP News, the charges apparently leveled against Kangana and Rangoli include sedition and blasphemy and sections 295A, 153A and 124 that were read along with 34 of the Indian Penal Code were included in the same report.

According to ABP News, the complainants reportedly informed the court that Kangana and Rangoli were spreading “sectarian hatred” and dividing communities via tweets. The news channel report also stated that several tweets by Thalifei actress regarding Mumbai police, Babur Sina, extrajudicial execution and more were mentioned in the petition filed by the complainants. The petition has now turned into an aviation information report after Bandra Court has ordered Mumbai Police to file an FIIS report against the two.

Moreover, according to the ABP news report, Kangana’s tweets on Tablighi Jamat and COVID 19 were also mentioned in the complaint. Recently, the Karnataka police also filed an FIR report against Kangana for their tweets about farmers after the bill was passed in Parliament. The actress has been very active on Twitter since she first appeared on social media. She has been tweeting about several recent issues. Recently, she shared her opinion of the beheading of a teacher in Paris and questioned religious intolerance. The court’s FIR order comes as Kangana is fighting a case in the Bombay High Court with BMC over the demolition of its Mumbai office.

