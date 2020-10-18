Xbox 360 gets a new feature after 15 years

After 15 years of release, Microsoft has just added a new feature to Xbox 360. We are separated from the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S less than a month, but that doesn’t mean Microsoft is working with Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox One S, and it looks like That doesn’t mean it was used with the Xbox 360 either. This week, Microsoft made Xbox 360 Cloud free for all gamers. Previously, this feature was locked due to owning an Xbox Live Gold account.

What makes this support even more impressive is the fact that PlayStation and Nintendo still keep this feature behind a firewall. If you want to save cloud to PS4, you need PlayStation Plus. If you use Nintendo Switch, then you need Nintendo Switch Online. On Xbox One, you don’t need a thing. On the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you don’t need anything. And now on Xbox 360, you don’t need a thing.

Of course, a lot of people still play on Xbox 360, let alone use cloud saves, but it’s a good idea that Microsoft removed this wall.

As for why Microsoft is unblocking the unpaid subscription, it doesn’t say so, but it came along with the announcement of backward compatibility for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so it might have something to do with that.

However, if Microsoft provides an explanation of this consumer friendly change, we will make sure to update the story with everything presented. In the meantime, for more coverage on everything Xbox related – including all the latest news on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One – click here or check out the related links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two to let us know what you think or hit me on Twitter Ha-ha-ha Let me know there. Still playing your Xbox 360?