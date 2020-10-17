Earlier this month, Google announced a rebranding of G Suite to Workspace and gave us a peek at the new – and indistinguishable – icon designs for some of its apps. The first app to get the new code was Google Drive a few days ago, and now Gmail is following suit. Say goodbye to the red and white envelope, and hello to the multi-colored letter M that partially preserves the letter’s shape.

The new code is included with Gmail v2020.10.04, which is slowly rolling out to the Play Store. If you want to speed up the process, you can manually get the APK file from our sister site, APK Mirror. Two versions available, but you must Global grab This will work on every device running Android 6.0 and above, regardless of processor and screen resolution. It will be installed easily via your existing Gmail app, without the need for alternatives.

(However, if you are feeling particularly adventurous and have an arm64 v8a or v7a compatible device with a resolution of 320-640 dpi, you can download Application Package And use the APK Mirror app to install it. Nobody but you’ll know it, but you’ll earn some special geek credits.)

Once installed, the new icon should take over the icon in the app launcher and various menus, but also in the notification bar. You can see the new M icon in the screenshots above. It will take a while to get used to it, but at least it’s still red.

With this, another Google app has made its move to an indistinguishable mixture of blue, red, green and yellow lines. If you have a folder dedicated to Google apps like I do, I wish you all the best in the world in finding the file you are looking for as quickly as possible.