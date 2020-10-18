The OnePlus 8T is getting dual batteries, as the trimmed video confirms

OnePlus launched the 8T smartphone a few days ago. This is the major mid-year update of the company. However, this year we haven’t seen the T Pro upgrade. The phone picks up pieces from the 8 Pro version, with support for the 120Hz refresh rate display. But in order to keep the cost low, features like wireless charging and IP rating get incorrect. A new shredded video highlights the internal changes the company has made to get some unique results. Read also – OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition announced

The 8T is the first OnePlus phone to support 65W charging via Warp Charge technology. But it was interesting to see that OnePlus packed two batteries together in order to get efficient fast charging results. From afar, the 8T appears to have a single battery. But the video clearly shows us a crease in the middle, which was used to join separate units. The presenter says in the video that most phone batteries don’t charge more than 3oW. So perhaps OnePlus should have improvised to make sure the 8T gets 65W fast charging support. Also read – OnePlus is set to launch a watch soon, the company confirms: Check out the details

The teardown also gives us a clear indication of the phone’s lack of waterproofing. Which explains why there is no IP rating for 8T. Additionally, the phone comes with a copper cooling system. This will likely ensure that charging at 65W is done with efficient thermal management. This ensures a long battery life and overall device health.

OnePlus releases the Android 11 update for 7 and 7T users by the end of 2020. A OnePlus spokesperson has confirmed to the Android authority about the schedule for the release of the Android 11 update on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. Contrary to rumors, OnePlus aims to start releasing the update by December 2020. There is no specific date for the launch yet. Hence, it could be the last few weeks in December for the first batches to start getting the update.

However, for the old flagship, getting the Android 11 update at the start of the new year is a great deal. Unfortunately, the northern buyers did not reach any clarification on their entitlement. OnePlus has yet to announce any rollout period or timeline for the release of Android 11 on OnePlus Nord. Since Nord is the most expensive lineup, the brand might take a lot of time to offer these updates.



