World of Warcraft – Blizzard Updates Input Broadcasting Software Policy (Multiboxing)

28 mins ago Elena Rowse
 World of Warcraft - Blizzard Updates Input Broadcasting Software (Multiboxing) Policy

Today, a blizzard Advertise Third input broadcast software (like levelbuddy) will not be tolerated at World of Warcraft. This type of software is often used for Multiboxing (one person plays multiple accounts at the same time), but it can also be used for storage, all of which Blizzard thinks is harmful to the game.

Blizzard stated that it will warn players not to use such software during gameplay, but after several warnings, players can be suspended or banned altogether. From the same post:

“… we intend to notify players that they should not use this software while playing World of Warcraft. Shortly thereafter, warnings will escalate to account actions, which could include suspension and, if necessary, permanent closure of World of Warcraft account (s). For the player

With Shadowlands ready for a second pass at launch, there may be a subset of players who had hoped they could place a multi-box their way through the new expansion, but Blizzard seems to be throwing some cold water on the idea. Blizzard recently released a sneak peek through the Shadowlands, but don’t worry, you can watch them all at the same time on our post here, without fear of a warning.

