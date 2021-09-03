World Final in Rome

Final at the gates Red Bull Court 2021The World Basketball 3Vs3 event, which will be held in an amazing location Rome. An appointment not to be missed is on October 16 at Piazza Scalo San Lorenzo. The final location of this event closes the cycle of a season that has seen major changes and transformations, such as the transformation of an 800 square meter field by street artist PISKV who created for the occasion a stunning and high impact mural.

Red Bull Half Court – in partnership with Spalding, McDavid and Ready2Music – has toured the world, in countries such as Serbia, China, Turkey, UK, Germany, Greece, Egypt and Italy, the country where the competition began, with the aim of offering a competitive experience in sports, music, culture, entertainment, art and fashion. .

“Silverback FAM is passionate about defending the national colors right in our stadium, in Rome, where we are still undefeated – says Silverback’s Leonardo Bartolucci – we will play against our brothers and sisters, the same ones who have always followed and supported us which gave us an extra advantage he couldn’t provide Except for the public and such affection.”

“We are happy to play at home, at the San Lorenzo stadium – personally confirms Valentina Sesteto of the Simo Lillo team – personally it is a great feeling to play where I grew up. My friends and I can’t wait to spend quality time with the San Lorenzo family thanks to this wonderful experience.”

Last update: Friday 3 September 2021



