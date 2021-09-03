The United States considers Southeast Asia a “strategic capital”

The United States considers Southeast Asia a “strategic capital”

FifthAgainst the background of rising tensions with China, the United States wants to strengthen its partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin described the network of US alliances and friendships in the region in Singapore on Tuesday as a “unique strategic asset.”

In his statement, he also made a contrast with China, which is at a standstill with many neighboring countries over land and maritime areas. Regarding China, the minister was resolute but willing to cooperate. We will not hesitate when our interests are threatened. “Still, we’re not aiming for confrontation,” Austin said. He called for a “constructive and stable relationship” with Beijing. Deterrence remains the cornerstone of US security policy.

Austin, the first minister from Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit Southeast Asia, clearly described Chinese claims in the South China Sea as “inconsistent with international law.” Beijing has previously accused the United States of the “dangerous policy” pursued by Deputy Foreign Minister Wendy Sherman against China during her visit to China. Sherman was the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since President Biden took office.

Excellent choice

Get F + for 3 months for 1 euro per week and read all articles on FAZ.NET.

Read F + now


So Lloyd Austin’s trip should be understood as part of a diplomatic offensive from Washington in Asia. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is also expected to make his inaugural visit to New Delhi on Wednesday. The United States considers India an important partner for cooperation in competition with China.

READ  Boston Celtics reduces locker room frustrations after losing to the Miami Heat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *