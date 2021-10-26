World Cup qualifiers: 7-0 against Israel: Al Ittihad women rediscover the goal of hunger

Jules Brand (right) contributed two strokes to Germany’s victory over Israel. Photo: Fabian Strauch/D Photo: dpa





Alternately, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is adding impetus to the German Football Association’s women: in Essen, Israel can’t stand the hosts’ pressure around captain Sarah Dabritz for long.

ESEN – German footballers have regained their cool again and this time celebrated the Peat Fest in the World Cup qualifiers against Israel.

The German Football Association (DFB) scored Martina Voss Tecklenburg’s national coach selection 7-0 (4-0) against the away team in Essen on Tuesday and showed a strong improvement after five days of grueling 1-0 in the first leg in Petah Tikva. In front of only 1814 spectators, Hoffenheim met Jules Brand (20/45 min), Captain Sarah Dabritz of Paris Saint-Germain in her 80th international match (26), Laura Freilang of Eintracht Frankfurt (42), Lena Magul of Bayern Munich (56), Tapia Wassmuth (71) and Felicitas Rauch (78 / both in Wolfsburg) against 71 in the FIFA World Rankings.

The greatest possible victory

The coach of the national team said after the mandatory victory “It is great that we scored seven goals. It was still possible. The way the team dealt with legitimate criticism is satisfying. Everything is fine now, we are the first group, and we scored. A lot of goals.”

Freelang was the goal scorer entirely happy too: “We played a good game overall. We played a little bit more accurate, played more cheerfully, and created more chances to score. I think it’s great to have so many scorers,” she said. “No one is complaining.”







Thus, the 2016 Olympic champion consolidated his lead in Group H on his way to the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand to a nearly flawless 12 points and 20:1 goal. It continues on November 26 in Braunschweig against Turkey and on November 30 in Faro against Portugal. But this week, the draw for the July 2022 Emerging Markets Preliminary Round in England is in focus.

humble

By the early kick-off time of 4:05pm, the home team had to be content with a very mediocre background. With a lot of pressure, especially from Wolfsburg’s Svenja Huth on the right, DFB-Elf started against another defensive team from Israel around Sharon Beck of 1. FC Cologne. Younger scoring opened: The 19-year-old brand used a pass from the powerful Däbritz to her second goal in a DFB jersey and later added another.

Also due to the multiple loads, especially for players from Champions League clubs, Voss-Tecklenburg changed the starting lineup to six positions compared to last week. Among other things, she broke through to eliminator Lea Schuler (Bayern Munich) and quickly made a 2-0 lead through Dabritz before scoring herself.

American professional and playmaker Dzsenifer Marozan sat on the bench for an hour this time and watched Dabritz, Lina Magul and Chelsea’s Melanie Leopols dominate the midfield. Then Magull increased it to 5-0 shortly after the break. Schuller, coming from the talent factory SGS Essen, was allowed to play, but remained aimless. Israel ended its guest appearance without a single real chance: goalkeeper Merle Froomes had almost none. The Germans had already celebrated a 7-0 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria at the start.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211026-99-745869 / 3