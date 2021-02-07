Yannick Sener on the Star Trail – Tennis

Yannick Sener on the trail of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: The victories of Grand Slam are already expected for a young Sextner. © APA / afp / DAVID GRAY

With his final success at the Great Ocean Road Open in Australia, Jannik Sinner not only expanded his personal streak. The 19-year-old from Sexten is following in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In November, Yannick Sener said goodbye to spending the winter break in Sofia with his first ATP Tour title in his pocket. Now Pusterer has finished that rest stage in the Australian summer and won his second ATP title in Melbourne (click here to getNews Sports-Message).

Winning two sets in the Great Ocean Road Open Final was Sinner’s tenth success in a row. But that’s not all, because the South Tyrol shooting star is following in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Sinner is the youngest player in 15 years to have two ATP titles in his résumé. His predecessor: Djokovic. Rafael Nadal (2005) scored two consecutive ATP championships at the age of 19.

Panatta adelt Sinner

No wonder the fault was actually seen in much higher domains. Adriano Panatta, one of the best Italian tennis players of all time and former French Open winner, pays tribute to young Sesto after his success in Melbourne in a statement in Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’s still very young and very mature. Then there is his amazing genius strikes in the match. Sooner or Soon, he will win the Grand Slam championship. “

Stefano Travalia congratulates Yannick Senner, 10 years his junior, on winning the final. © APA / afp / DAVID GRAY

Sinner himself expressed his great happiness in his first statement on social media: “I’m so happy that I won in Melbourne and started my season well.” Then South Tyrolean thanked the staff and the organizer: “Thanks to everyone who made this possible in all. I can imagine the effort to let us experience these events here in Australia.”

Author: cst