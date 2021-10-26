Memmingen region: Lotto headquarters is still looking for winning millionaires – Panorama

from red / dpa / lsw October 26, 2021 – 3:51 pm

The winner has until the end of 2023 to claim the main prize of 1 million euros from the first round. Photo: imago images/Eibner/Fleig/Eibner photo via www.imago-images.de

Who filed the “BayernMillionen” ticket with number 0426492 in December 2019 in the Memmingen region? The winner is required for two years.

Memmingen/Munich – Almost two years after the draw, a million dollar lottery win in Bavaria is still waiting for the winner. Lotto Bayern announced, Tuesday, at the beginning of a new round of lotteries in Munich, that the holder of the “BayernMillionen” lottery ticket number 0426492, who handed over the ticket in December 2019 in the Memmingen region, is still under investigation.

The winner still has until the end of 2023 the main prize of 1 million euros from the first round. The amount then goes to the new special drawing pool – or the Bavarian Finance Minister can use the money for charitable purposes. In the past, Lottozentrale has been searching for the unsung winner of the posters – to no avail so far.







