Morata returns with another goal for Juventus

Alvaro Morata did it again. The Spaniard continued to appear in Juventus this evening against Benevento.

Morata failed to replace compatriot Diego Costa at Chelsea, while he barely set the world on fire while playing alongside him at Atletico Madrid.

As a result, he was returned to Turin during the summer transfer window. No time was wasted in justifying Andrea Pirlo’s decision to take a bet on him.

Morata was Juventus’ most effective player this season, competing with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for supremacy in the division.

He took another step forward with this strike against Benevento this evening.

Morata looks like a different beast in Juventus. It’s the dictionary definition of a player of confidence, he looked at Chelsea in particular.

Will this be the year for Juventus in the Champions League?

We say that every year – so maybe not.