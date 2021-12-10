Wine: That’s What We Mean by “New and Old World”

  • 1/5

    Wine from Europe is called “old world” wine.

  • 2/5

    If the wine comes from the United States, Chile, South Africa, Australia, etc., then it comes from the lands of the “New World”.

  • 4/5

    The taste of Chardonnay from Chile is different from that of Chardonnay from France.

  • 5/5

    The best thing to do is to try it for yourself: buy two bottles of Chardonnay or Pinot Noir – one in Europe and one abroad. Then taste the difference.

It is actually quite simple: the New World refers to all those countries outside the Old World; And this ancient world is Europe.

So if you drink wine from France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece, Croatia, etc., this is from the old world. If the wine is from the United States, Chile, South Africa, Australia, etc., then it is from the lands of the New World.

