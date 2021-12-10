Athletics – Pforzheim – Strong cross comeback by Konstanze Klosterhalfen – Sport

Live from dpa news channel

Pforzheim (dpa) – Constanze Klosteralvin has made a strong statement after her occasional comeback after four years. In competition in Pforzheim, the 24-year-old TSV athlete Bayer Leverkusen escaped from the field on Sunday and eventually beat Alina Reh (SSC Berlin). “I really wanted to run off-road again after four years,” Klosteralfen said afterwards. “It was so much fun.” The eight Olympians are now planning a training session in London, after which they will compete in the European Championships in Dublin as the cross-team of the German Athletics Association (DLV).

Klosterhalfen, who has been training in the US since 2019, will return to the US after Christmas, but will then return to Europe for an indoor season with races in Germany as well.

