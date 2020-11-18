The Leonids meteor shower peak tonight – how we see it in the UK

Mythical meteorites are some of the fastest-moving and brightest meteors, and if the sky is clear, those looking at the sky can see up to 15 bright stars per hour.

Here’s everything you need to know about it

What are Leonids?

Leonids comes from leftover particles from comet 55P / Temple-Tuttle.

These fireballs appear to be radiating from the constellation Leo.

The performances are best when the comet – which takes 33 years to orbit the sun – is closer to Earth.

The last time this happened in 2009, an astonishing 500 shooting stars were recorded every hour.

Such a next event is expected to occur in approximately 13 years.

What time is meteor shower tonight?

Most meteor showers are best seen after midnight and before dawn, when the sky is at its darkest.

What do NASA say?

NASA advises: “Leonids are best seen starting at midnight local time. Look for an area very far from city or street lights.

Come prepared for the winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair.

Orient with your feet towards the east, lie on your back and look up, and enjoy as much of the sky as possible.

“In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adjust and start seeing meteors.

“Be patient – the show will run until dawn, so you have plenty of time to peek.”

How do you see Leonids

This particular celestial event is called the Leonids because the falling stars appear to “radiate” from the constellation Leo.

You will want to look at the lion for the best chance of spotting meteors, although they can appear at any time in the night sky.

Meteorite watchers should watch from a vantage point with minimal light pollution; Those who live in rural areas will undoubtedly have a clearer vision.

The weather also plays an important role, and a cloudy night can dampen your chances of spotting any meteors, so watch the local weather forecast.

When is the next meteor shower?

If you missed Leonid Meteor’s shower tonight, there are two more shower dates before the end of the year.

Geminids will peak December 13-14, while Ursids will peak December 21-22.