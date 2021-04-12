Windows 10, new options for taskbars, screens, and cameras arrive

Microsoft Release Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21354 For those enrolled in the program Windows Insider In Dev.

The first change concerns New customization options for news and interests On the Windows 10 taskbar.

Microsoft continues to develop this experience based on suggestions from Windows Insiders and has now announced a new set of features in the release stage.

Now, in the Insider Preview build for OS, when a user hovers over the weather on the taskbar, they’ll see New button to manage interests, At the top of the window.

This button gives you access to a new whole page customization experience wherever possible Choose the topics that interest you More.

New users may also see the Personalization tab on their tabs feed Which helps them to start using this feature.

The Search box At the top of the page it allows you to search for topics or publishers we want to follow. You can also learn about interests by browsing a profile Classifications, Including various types of news, entertainment and sports topics.

When you select a topic to follow, more stories about it will be shown in the feed as soon as it becomes available. You can then manage the followed topics at any time.

These new customization experiences aren’t available everywhere, but in select markets, including the US, UK, Canada, India, and Australia – however, Microsoft has announced that the global release is underway.

In the new preview release of Windows 10, Microsoft introduced it next Screen settings improvements.

Adaptive content brightness control helps improve PC battery performance, but does trade off low image quality.

This can cause changes in brightness to distract the user and interfere with user experiences where image quality is of great importance, for example to creative professionals who need the most color accuracy.

Therefore, the Ability to disable adaptive brightness control Microsoft indicated that it was a much sought-after feature, and now Windows Insider Program users will make it available directly in their display settings (if their system supports this option).

Also found in the new Insider Preview for Windows 10 New camera settings page Which Microsoft confirmed it’s been working on for some time.

This gives users the power to Add and remove cameras and configure default settings A picture of them all.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21354 introduces other OS and a programIn addition to minor changes and fixes.