Mars – Earth Attacks – Spectrum of Science

In February this year, the red planet, like Earth in the movie “Mars Attacks”, was attacked by “non-Martian invaders”. Because space probes from the United Arab Emirates, the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America arrived and began exploring. They all have very different goals and missions.

Hope for Mars

This article was included in Stars and space 5/2021

The first to arrive on February 9, the Space Hope probe is an orbiter that will use three different instruments to explore Mars from a relatively large distance. As of April 2021, it will orbit its study object on a wide elliptical orbit in the equatorial plane and require about 55 hours for one cycle. It approaches the surface of Mars up to about 22,000 km in its orbit; Its farthest point is about 43,000 kilometers from the planet. The orbit is chosen in such a way that, unlike most currently active space probes, Hope allows a complete view of Mars at all times and thus can explore its surface and thin atmosphere. For this purpose, the probe is equipped with three instruments: a color camera with high image quality and a spectrophotometer for both infrared and ultraviolet rays. Main Functions …