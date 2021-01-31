Pelosi and Schumer say the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed in a mutiny will attend the Capitol Honors

Sicknick died after being shot in the head with a fire extinguisher during an hour-long battle for control of the United States Capitol on January 6.

According to a press release, a ceremonial arrival will take place at the East Front of the Capitol on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. The viewing period will begin at 10 pm for the United States Police Capitol and will continue throughout the night.

On Saturday, the Secnick family issued a statement thanking “the leadership of Congress for granting this historic honor to our fallen American hero.”

“We would also like to express our appreciation to the millions of people who have offered their support and compassion during this difficult time. Knowing our personal tragedy and the loss of our nation brings hope for a cure.

The move comes after several lawmakers called for Sicknick to be honored on the Capitol building. Two South Carolina Republicans introduced a bill permitting this Your residence He was honored on Capitol Hill before his burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Rep. Ralph Norman and Senator Tim Scott introduced the legislation on Thursday. If approved, a plaque would be placed in the Capitol building in Sicknick’s memory and would allow Arms’ home keeper to pay for Sicknick’s funeral services. The union representing the ordinary officers “accepts (accepts) the proposal,” which must be approved unanimously. “Agent Seknick died because he put the lives of members of Congress and their staff before his personal safety – he did his duty,” said Jos Papathanasio, president of the union representing the regular officers. “We should celebrate his life and service with respect and dignity.” To be in the state It is usually reserved for leaders of the United States government, but two U.S. Capitol police officers murdered in 1998 were the first to lie in honor of the Capitol Building. Norman was trying to preserve this precedent for Siknik. “The attacks on the Capitol on January 6 show us that we must now support our police more than ever,” Norman said in a statement. “Just as the United States Capitol Police put themselves at risk last week to protect the headquarters of American democracy, so the same altruism and sacrifice is done every day by law enforcement agencies across our nation. Each of them deserves our honor and support.” READ Princess Beatrice wore Queen Elizabeth’s costume and tiara for private wedding day This story was updated with a statement from the Sicknick family.

CNN’s Ted Barrett helped write this story.