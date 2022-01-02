Wildfires in the United States burn 1,000 homes | dynamics

More than 1,000 homes were reduced to ashes in a massive fire in the US state of Colorado.

The foothills of the Rocky Mountains in the state of Colorado in the United States are home to many homes and businesses. A couple of days ago a huge fire broke out here and the whole area looks like a smoke zone. So far, more than 1,00 homes and businesses have been reduced to ashes. Three people are missing and it is suspected that they may be trapped in the fire. Firefighters are actively fighting to control the fire.