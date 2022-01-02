A sharp debate and an exchange of accusations between a Saudi prince and the son of Saad al-Jabri, following tweets about Muhammad bin Salman and Biden

The Saudi Prince, Abdul Rahman bin Musaed, entered into an argument with Khaled Al-Jabri, son of the former Saudi security advisor Saad Al-Jabri, on Twitter, following a series of tweets.

read more

Khaled Al-Jabri commented in several tweets on the rejection of a Saudi lawsuit by an American court against his father, and “comparing the treatment of US President Joe Biden with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.”

And on his official account on Twitter, Khaled Al-Jabri said: “A year has passed and Mohammed bin Salman is still begging and begging for a phone call from Biden… In return, Biden’s presidential privileges are activated, and the US government is moving with its full weight to protect national security secrets in a malicious case against a former official. “People are shrines, and great powers distinguish between real statesmen and boys,” according to his description.

A year has passed and MBS is still begging and begging for a phone call from Biden. In return, Biden’s presidential privileges are activated, and the US government is moving with its full weight to protect national security secrets in a malicious case against a former official. People are shrines, and great powers distinguish between real statesmen and boys. — Khalid Aljabri, MD January 1, 2022

Al-Jabri continued: “One of the manifestations of the Biden administration’s division in dealing with politicians and its teenagers is his refusal to speak with Mohammed bin Salman on the pretext that the US president will only speak with his counterpart (King Salman)… while we find that President Biden spoke with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed more than Once (and he is the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi only). In fact, people are shrines,” as he put it.

He continued, “Based on this, it is expected that His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Emir of Qatar) will be the first Gulf leader to be received in the White House under President Biden, in recognition of Qatar’s pivotal role in the Middle East, and that the greatness of countries is measured by the credibility of their leadership and diplomatic roles. Not with geographical spaces or Twitter hashtags.

By analogy, it is expected that His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be the first Gulf leader to be received in the White House under President Biden, in recognition of Qatar’s pivotal role in the Middle East and that the greatness of countries is measured by the credibility of their leadership and diplomatic roles, not by geographical spaces or Twitter hashtags. — Khalid Aljabri, MD January 1, 2022

For his part, Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaed commented on Khaled Al-Jabri’s tweets, and said on Twitter: “Your esteemed father is a thief, so he fled, and a spy for America, so the US government moved with all its weight to protect national security secrets, as you kindly stated. As for the alleged begging of Biden’s call, Tomorrow we will see it soon, and we will all know details that will not please you and will not please those like you.. my respect for (your father)! His self-made glory.”

Dr. Khaled, your esteemed father, is a thief, so he fled, and a spy for America, so the American government moved with its full weight to protect the secrets of national security, as you kindly said 😀

As for the alleged beggary of Biden’s call, tomorrow is close to him, and we will all know details that will not please you and will not please those like you.

My respects to (your father)!

Self-made glory 🙏 https://t.co/1e2qNJ3Auz — Abdulrahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz 🇸🇦 (@abdulrahman) January 1, 2022

Khaled al-Jabri responded by saying: “The criminal is the one who blackmails a father with his 17-year-old daughter for the sake of a feud between him and your cousin in whom you used to write the pendants and then shut up after the psychopath kidnapped him with your uncle Ahmed… Let’s be silent, you see we are all village children.”

Heavy equipment was lowered. The criminal is the one who blackmails a father with his 17-year-old daughter for the sake of a feud between him and your cousin in whom you used to write the pendants and then shut up after the psychopath kidnapped him with your uncle Ahmed. But this is your view, with those who prevailed from the sponsorship of Abdulaziz bin Fahd to the sponsorship of the psychopath. Let’s be silent, you see we are all village children 😉 https://t.co/QtU1KymzAq — Khalid Aljabri, MD January 1, 2022

Prince Abdul Rahman published verses of poetry without directing them to anyone, in which he said: “My respect to the thief.. the owner of self-made glory..patience with skill and caution..and he started with a simple theft..and then a simple theft..and then he crossed his surroundings..and became in the class Front… my respect to the thief!”

My respect to the thief ⁰ the owner of self-made glory ⁰ patience with skill and caution ⁰ and started with a simple theft ⁰ and then a simple theft ⁰ and then he crossed his surroundings ⁰ and became in the front row ⁰ My respect for the thief! — Abdulrahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz 🇸🇦 (@abdulrahman) January 1, 2022

Source: RT