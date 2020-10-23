Why Jennifer Lawrence Anderson Cooper ran into a Christmas party

“I might tell everyone that I am a psychopath.”

This could be one of the most random celebrity quarrels ever, as Jennifer Lawrence revealed this week that she has been overtaking her relationship with Anderson Cooper of CNN.

Featured in a podcast ever this week – the same podcast where she revealed she used to be a “little Republic” – Lawrence reflected in her 2013 Academy Award win for Best Actress and how the stumbling on the way to stage overshadowed that honor.

“I was ready, I was very nervous and superstitious as well. I didn’t want to admit that I could win. I didn’t want to write a letter, so I have everything in my head and very, very tense I was ready.” “I am enjoying my time. They call my name and I am elated and shocked. I kind of lost consciousness. I don’t remember the moment they called my name. After that I fell and wiped everything off my mind and mind became empty.”

While she said she could look back “fondly” at that moment now, “for a very long time, the whole thing was so delicate.” So sensitive, in fact, she had a big problem when Cooper suggested her downfall was a publicity stunt.

“I’m sorry, but Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well, she clearly faked the fall’ and it was so devastating because this horrific humiliation for me is what robbed me … I don’t know if it will be available.” I have the opportunity at any time to deliver such a speech again. “

And she continued, “I did not feel satisfied for not giving a speech and I will tell you what I saw at the Christmas party and told him so.” “My friend told me the vein was coming out of my head. But he apologized and I think we are good friends now [laughs]. In the end, we’re all fine. “

She said she went up to him and asked, “Have you ever tried to go up the stairs in a dress?” He, of course, did not. Lawrence said, “He apologized right away, great apology, I was excited. Maybe tell everyone I’m a psychopath.”

