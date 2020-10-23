Elton John is proud to have his own Barbie doll

Instagram

The 12-inch doll, sporting curly blond hair, wears a colorful balloon jacket with the word “Elton” engraved in a conical line across the chest and flared jeans decorated with his initials at the bottom.

Elton John Now he has his own Barbie doll. Although the doll won’t look like the veteran singer, it will be modeled after him to celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of his fully sold out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so her honor is true for my work and my personal style,” Elton said in a statement. “I hope you inspire fans everywhere to strive without fear to realize their dreams and their limitless potential.”

The limited edition doll is currently on sale at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Mattel for $ 50.

Elton held consecutive concerts defining his career at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on October 25 and 26, 1975. The concert entered history as the two largest performances by a single artist at that time with more than 100,000 attendees. It was also his first work on the scene yet the Beatles Nine years ago.

Featured performances that appeared especially from the tennis star Billie Jean King, Was part of a West of the Rockies tour that included a total of 17 shows across the United States and Canada. The tour was held in support of his album, “Rock of the Westies”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It also succeeded in the musician’s native region in the UK, peaking at number five on the UK Albums Chart. .