The classic character returns to form Ghostface in first ‘Scream 5’ appearance

Looks like we’ve come a little closer to finally seeing the high expectations Screaming 5.

Sequel recording resumed after A. Corona Virus Outbreak in late September. right Now, Scream Fans finally get a sneak peek at the return of one of the classic characters in the new movie.

Back in May, this was confirmed David Arquette Reprise his role as Police Chief Dewey Riley Screaming 5. Shortly thereafter , Courtney Cox He also joined the cast for the upcoming movie. Then, in September, Neve Campbell She announced her return after months of speculation.

Campbell was originally hesitant to join Screaming 5 After passing the original Scream Director Wes Craven. However, after talking with Radio silence Who is supervising the new movie, changed its position.

She said, “After spending the time talking to Radio Silence.” “They showed such love, respect and admiration for Lewis Craven and all that he created in me Scream Franchise. I am very excited to be returning to the role of Sydney Prescott and to Woodsboro. “

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Screaming 5 Production faced some delays. Filming recently started in Wilmington, North Carolina, but the movie soon faced another setback. In late September, Three of the crew members tested positive As for COVID-19, I had to quarantine for two weeks while production was suspended for the weekend.

Now, it looks like things are back to normal in me Screaming 5 he sat. thanks for the Just JaredAnd the Scream Fans get their first look at the comeback of Courtney Cox as the Storm winds.

Behind the scenes photos from the group show Cox in a red suit narrating from the crime scene. Unfortunately, some fans will be disappointed to see that famous Cox bangs Screaming 3 Not in sight.

Besides the previously mentioned cast members, several other actors join Scream cast. Among those You are star Gina Ortega And the Drown Frontman W. 13 reasons why the actor Dylan Minnette. And so is the actress Marley Shelton, Who first appeared as Rep. Judy Hicks in a Shout 4And the it’s up to Screaming 5.

So far, there aren’t many details about Screaming 5 It was revealed. However, RJ Torbert Recently Drop a key tip About the return Ghost face.

“There was a rumor about the super-white mask being involved,” said Torbert. “What I’m going to tell you is that the killer, the main killer, will not have the very white mask. There’s something else involved, and it’s not the white mask!”

Mention of Topper “the main killer” has raised some theories Screaming 5 May contain more than one Ghostface. This shouldn’t be surprising if you see a file Scream The franchise has listed multiple killers in the past.

Screaming 5 It is scheduled to open on January 14, 2022.

Are you ready to Screaming 5 To reach? Do let us know in the comments below.