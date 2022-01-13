Who has already won the tennis championship? All winners at a glance

tz sports More sports

Four-time Australian Open winner: Stevie Graf. © picture-alliance / dpa / Stefan_Hesse

Australian Open winners: Boris Becker and Stevie Graf will once become Melbourne tennis legends, and Angelique Kerber breaks through here. An overview of the winners.

Australian Open in Melbourne: An overview of all the winners.

Steffi Graf has won the Grand Slam four times, and Boris Becker twice.

Angelique Kerber was the last German winner of the Australian Open.

MUNICH / MELBOURNE – The images are still present in the memory of German collective sport: how Steffi Graf And Boris Becker Only once in adulthood TennisThe world rejoices in their accomplishments.

Australian Open winner: Angelique Kerber followed Stevie Graf by 22

even with Australian Open play the germans TennisIcons were once big on: Boris Becker Signed on the list of winners twice, Steffi Graf Take four wins. After “The Countess”, it took 22 years Angelique Kerber In 2016, the German was again on top of the podium.

Sporadic Swedish supremacy, rows of winners from the United States, and older stars such as Serena Williams or Roger Federer (Switzerland) who never had enough. the Australian Open in Melbourne She has some stories and anecdotes to tell.

We give an overview of the previous Winners And Steffi Graf He won four times in his first Grand Slam tournament of the year at Rod Laver Arena in Australia:

Australian Open winners include: Boris Becker (left) and Kim Clijsters. © picture alliance / dpa / Filip Singer

Rod Laver (Australia) 1969 Arthur Ashe (USA) 1970 Ken Roswell (Australia) 1971 Ken Roswell (Australia) 1972 John Newcomb (Australia) 1973 Jimmy Connors (USA) 1974 John Newcomb (Australia) 1975 Mark Edmondson (Australia) 1976 Roscoe Tanner (USA) / January 1977 Vitas Girolaitis (USA) / December 1977 Guillermo Villas (Argentina) 1978 Guillermo Villas (Argentina) 1979 Brian's teacher (USA) 1980 Johan Creek (South Africa) 1981 Johan Creek (USA) 1982 Mats Wellander (Sweden) 1983 Mats Wellander (Sweden) 1984 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 1985 no championship 1986 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 1987 Mats Wellander (Sweden) 1988 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 1989 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 1990 Boris Becker (Germany) 1991 Jim Courier (USA) 1992 Jim Courier (USA) 1993 Pete Sampras (USA) 1994 Andre Agassi (USA) 1995 Boris Becker (Germany) 1996 Pete Sampras (USA) 1997 Peter Korda (Czech Republic) 1998 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 1999 Andre Agassi (USA) 2000 Andre Agassi (USA) 2001 Thomas Johansson (Sweden) 2002 Andre Agassi (USA) 2003 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2004 Marat Safin (Russland) 2005 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2006 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2007 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2008 Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2010 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2012 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2013 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 2014 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2015 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2016 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2017 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2018 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2019 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2020 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2021

The Bruchsal woman has secured her formidable self four times Steffi GrafOne of the best tennis players in the world in the 80’s and 90’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

2016 Australian Open winner: Angelique Kerber. © picture alliance / dpa / Lynn Bo Bo

also in Angelique Kerber He followed her in 2016 after winning the Australian Open A strong year with another win at the US Open and a silver medal at the Olympics as well as a first place in the world rankings.

Margaret Court (Australia) 1969 Margaret Court (Australia) 1970 Margaret Court (Australia) 1971 Virginia Wade (Great Britain) 1972 Margaret Court (Australia) 1973 Yvonne Gulagong (Australia) 1974 Yvonne Gulagong (Australia) 1975 Yvonne Cooley (Australia) 1976 Keri Reid (Australia) / January 1977 Evonne Cawley (Australia) / December 1977 Kristen O'Neill (Australia) 1978 Barbara Jordan (USA) 1979 Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 1980 Martina Navratilova (USA) 1981 Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 1982 Martina Navratilova (USA) 1983 Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 1984 Martina Navratilova (USA) 1985 no championship 1986 Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 1987 Steffi Graf (Germany) 1988 Steffi Graf (Germany) 1989 Steffi Graf (Germany) 1990 Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 1991 Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 1992 Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 1993 Steffi Graf (Germany) 1994 Marie Pierce (France) 1995 Monica Seles (USA) 1996 Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 1997 Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 1998 Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 1999 Lindsay Davenport (USA) 2000 Jennifer Capriati (USA) 2001 Jennifer Capriati (USA) 2002 Serena Williams (USA) 2003 Justine Henin-Harden (Belgium) 2004 Serena Williams (USA) 2005 Amelie Mauresmo (France) 2006 Serena Williams (USA) 2007 Maria Sharapova (Russia) 2008 Serena Williams (USA) 2009 Serena Williams (USA) 2010 Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 2011 And Victoria Asaranka (Vesrosland) 2012 And Victoria Asaranka (Vesrosland) 2013 Li Na (China) 2014 Serena Williams (USA) 2015 Angelique Kerber (Germany) 2016 Serena Williams (USA) 2017 Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 2018 Naomi Osaka (Japan) 2019 Sophia Kenin (USA) 2020 Naomi Osaka (Japan) 2021

