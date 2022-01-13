Who has already won the tennis championship? All winners at a glance

Australian Open winners: Boris Becker and Stevie Graf will once become Melbourne tennis legends, and Angelique Kerber breaks through here. An overview of the winners.
- Australian Open in Melbourne: An overview of all the winners.
- Steffi Graf has won the Grand Slam four times, and Boris Becker twice.
- Angelique Kerber was the last German winner of the Australian Open.
MUNICH / MELBOURNE – The images are still present in the memory of German collective sport: how Steffi Graf And Boris Becker Only once in adulthood TennisThe world rejoices in their accomplishments.
Australian Open winner: Angelique Kerber followed Stevie Graf by 22
even with Australian Open play the germans TennisIcons were once big on: Boris Becker Signed on the list of winners twice, Steffi Graf Take four wins. After “The Countess”, it took 22 years Angelique Kerber In 2016, the German was again on top of the podium.
Sporadic Swedish supremacy, rows of winners from the United States, and older stars such as Serena Williams or Roger Federer (Switzerland) who never had enough. the Australian Open in Melbourne She has some stories and anecdotes to tell.
We give an overview of the previous Winners And Steffi Graf He won four times in his first Grand Slam tournament of the year at Rod Laver Arena in Australia:
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|1969
|Arthur Ashe (USA)
|1970
|Ken Roswell (Australia)
|1971
|Ken Roswell (Australia)
|1972
|John Newcomb (Australia)
|1973
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|1974
|John Newcomb (Australia)
|1975
|Mark Edmondson (Australia)
|1976
|Roscoe Tanner (USA) / January
|1977
|Vitas Girolaitis (USA) / December
|1977
|Guillermo Villas (Argentina)
|1978
|Guillermo Villas (Argentina)
|1979
|Brian’s teacher (USA)
|1980
|Johan Creek (South Africa)
|1981
|Johan Creek (USA)
|1982
|Mats Wellander (Sweden)
|1983
|Mats Wellander (Sweden)
|1984
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|1985
|no championship
|1986
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|1987
|Mats Wellander (Sweden)
|1988
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|1989
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|1990
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|1991
|Jim Courier (USA)
|1992
|Jim Courier (USA)
|1993
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|1994
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|1995
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|1996
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|1997
|Peter Korda (Czech Republic)
|1998
|Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia)
|1999
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|2000
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|2001
|Thomas Johansson (Sweden)
|2002
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|2003
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2004
|Marat Safin (Russland)
|2005
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2006
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2007
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2008
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|2009
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2010
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2011
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2012
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2013
|Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2016
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2017
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2020
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2021
The Bruchsal woman has secured her formidable self four times Steffi GrafOne of the best tennis players in the world in the 80’s and 90’s Australian Open in Melbourne.
also in Angelique Kerber He followed her in 2016 after winning the Australian Open A strong year with another win at the US Open and a silver medal at the Olympics as well as a first place in the world rankings.
|Margaret Court (Australia)
|1969
|Margaret Court (Australia)
|1970
|Margaret Court (Australia)
|1971
|Virginia Wade (Great Britain)
|1972
|Margaret Court (Australia)
|1973
|Yvonne Gulagong (Australia)
|1974
|Yvonne Gulagong (Australia)
|1975
|Yvonne Cooley (Australia)
|1976
|Keri Reid (Australia) / January
|1977
|Evonne Cawley (Australia) / December
|1977
|Kristen O’Neill (Australia)
|1978
|Barbara Jordan (USA)
|1979
|Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia)
|1980
|Martina Navratilova (USA)
|1981
|Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|1982
|Martina Navratilova (USA)
|1983
|Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA)
|1984
|Martina Navratilova (USA)
|1985
|no championship
|1986
|Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia)
|1987
|Steffi Graf (Germany)
|1988
|Steffi Graf (Germany)
|1989
|Steffi Graf (Germany)
|1990
|Monica Seles (Yugoslavia)
|1991
|Monica Seles (Yugoslavia)
|1992
|Monica Seles (Yugoslavia)
|1993
|Steffi Graf (Germany)
|1994
|Marie Pierce (France)
|1995
|Monica Seles (USA)
|1996
|Martina Hingis (Switzerland)
|1997
|Martina Hingis (Switzerland)
|1998
|Martina Hingis (Switzerland)
|1999
|Lindsay Davenport (USA)
|2000
|Jennifer Capriati (USA)
|2001
|Jennifer Capriati (USA)
|2002
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2003
|Justine Henin-Harden (Belgium)
|2004
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2005
|Amelie Mauresmo (France)
|2006
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2007
|Maria Sharapova (Russia)
|2008
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2009
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2010
|Kim Clijsters (Belgium)
|2011
|And Victoria Asaranka (Vesrosland)
|2012
|And Victoria Asaranka (Vesrosland)
|2013
|Li Na (China)
|2014
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2015
|Angelique Kerber (Germany)
|2016
|Serena Williams (USA)
|2017
|Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
|2018
|Naomi Osaka (Japan)
|2019
|Sophia Kenin (USA)
|2020
|Naomi Osaka (Japan)
|2021
