Who has already won the tennis championship? All winners at a glance

Who has already won the tennis championship? All winners at a glance
  1. tz
  2. sports
  3. More sports

created:

From: Patrick Meyer

Four-time Australian Open winner: Stevie Graf. © picture-alliance / dpa / Stefan_Hesse

Australian Open winners: Boris Becker and Stevie Graf will once become Melbourne tennis legends, and Angelique Kerber breaks through here. An overview of the winners.

  • Australian Open in Melbourne: An overview of all the winners.
  • Steffi Graf has won the Grand Slam four times, and Boris Becker twice.
  • Angelique Kerber was the last German winner of the Australian Open.

MUNICH / MELBOURNE – The images are still present in the memory of German collective sport: how Steffi Graf And Boris Becker Only once in adulthood TennisThe world rejoices in their accomplishments.

Australian Open winner: Angelique Kerber followed Stevie Graf by 22

even with Australian Open play the germans TennisIcons were once big on: Boris Becker Signed on the list of winners twice, Steffi Graf Take four wins. After “The Countess”, it took 22 years Angelique Kerber In 2016, the German was again on top of the podium.

Sporadic Swedish supremacy, rows of winners from the United States, and older stars such as Serena Williams or Roger Federer (Switzerland) who never had enough. the Australian Open in Melbourne She has some stories and anecdotes to tell.

We give an overview of the previous Winners And Steffi Graf He won four times in his first Grand Slam tournament of the year at Rod Laver Arena in Australia:

Australian Open winners include: Boris Becker (left) and Kim Clijsters.
Australian Open winners include: Boris Becker (left) and Kim Clijsters. © picture alliance / dpa / Filip Singer
Rod Laver (Australia) 1969
Arthur Ashe (USA) 1970
Ken Roswell (Australia) 1971
Ken Roswell (Australia) 1972
John Newcomb (Australia) 1973
Jimmy Connors (USA) 1974
John Newcomb (Australia) 1975
Mark Edmondson (Australia) 1976
Roscoe Tanner (USA) / January 1977
Vitas Girolaitis (USA) / December 1977
Guillermo Villas (Argentina) 1978
Guillermo Villas (Argentina) 1979
Brian’s teacher (USA) 1980
Johan Creek (South Africa) 1981
Johan Creek (USA) 1982
Mats Wellander (Sweden) 1983
Mats Wellander (Sweden) 1984
Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 1985
no championship 1986
Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 1987
Mats Wellander (Sweden) 1988
Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 1989
Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 1990
Boris Becker (Germany) 1991
Jim Courier (USA) 1992
Jim Courier (USA) 1993
Pete Sampras (USA) 1994
Andre Agassi (USA) 1995
Boris Becker (Germany) 1996
Pete Sampras (USA) 1997
Peter Korda (Czech Republic) 1998
Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 1999
Andre Agassi (USA) 2000
Andre Agassi (USA) 2001
Thomas Johansson (Sweden) 2002
Andre Agassi (USA) 2003
Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2004
Marat Safin (Russland) 2005
Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2006
Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2007
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2008
Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2009
Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2010
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2011
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2012
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2013
Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 2014
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2015
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2016
Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2017
Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2018
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2019
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2020
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2021
See also  Anti-abuse reporting office - "Swiss Sports Integrity" should set new standards - sport

The Bruchsal woman has secured her formidable self four times Steffi GrafOne of the best tennis players in the world in the 80’s and 90’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

2016 Australian Open winner: Angelique Kerber.
2016 Australian Open winner: Angelique Kerber. © picture alliance / dpa / Lynn Bo Bo

also in Angelique Kerber He followed her in 2016 after winning the Australian Open A strong year with another win at the US Open and a silver medal at the Olympics as well as a first place in the world rankings.

Margaret Court (Australia) 1969
Margaret Court (Australia) 1970
Margaret Court (Australia) 1971
Virginia Wade (Great Britain) 1972
Margaret Court (Australia) 1973
Yvonne Gulagong (Australia) 1974
Yvonne Gulagong (Australia) 1975
Yvonne Cooley (Australia) 1976
Keri Reid (Australia) / January 1977
Evonne Cawley (Australia) / December 1977
Kristen O’Neill (Australia) 1978
Barbara Jordan (USA) 1979
Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 1980
Martina Navratilova (USA) 1981
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 1982
Martina Navratilova (USA) 1983
Chris Evert-Lloyd (USA) 1984
Martina Navratilova (USA) 1985
no championship 1986
Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) 1987
Steffi Graf (Germany) 1988
Steffi Graf (Germany) 1989
Steffi Graf (Germany) 1990
Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 1991
Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 1992
Monica Seles (Yugoslavia) 1993
Steffi Graf (Germany) 1994
Marie Pierce (France) 1995
Monica Seles (USA) 1996
Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 1997
Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 1998
Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 1999
Lindsay Davenport (USA) 2000
Jennifer Capriati (USA) 2001
Jennifer Capriati (USA) 2002
Serena Williams (USA) 2003
Justine Henin-Harden (Belgium) 2004
Serena Williams (USA) 2005
Amelie Mauresmo (France) 2006
Serena Williams (USA) 2007
Maria Sharapova (Russia) 2008
Serena Williams (USA) 2009
Serena Williams (USA) 2010
Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 2011
And Victoria Asaranka (Vesrosland) 2012
And Victoria Asaranka (Vesrosland) 2013
Li Na (China) 2014
Serena Williams (USA) 2015
Angelique Kerber (Germany) 2016
Serena Williams (USA) 2017
Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 2018
Naomi Osaka (Japan) 2019
Sophia Kenin (USA) 2020
Naomi Osaka (Japan) 2021
See also  Candidate Mike Heter considers himself a team leader

evening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *