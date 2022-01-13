Release date and image of the new mobile game for iOS and Android – Nerd4.life

Avatar: Account is a new MMO mobile shooter game developed by Archosaur Games in collaboration with Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. The game is based on the movie franchise and will be available in . format 2022 on iOS and Android.

Avatar Reckoning takes players into zones Pandora Which we haven’t seen in the movies. Players will learn about the Na’vi clans fighting to protect their homes from the RDA forces, who are searching for natural resources. The game can be played solo or multiplayer.

Players will create and participate in an Avatar missions, who will have a relationship, alone or with friends. There will be co-op and PvP modes that allow you to get items of different types for your characters. Avatar Reckoning is developed using Unreal Engine 4 and is “Advanced Graphics”. No screenshots of the game have been released yet, we can only see the following image.



Pandora jigsaw from Avatar Reckoning

As for the Avatar movie series, the first of a series of planned multiple sequels, Avatar 2, set for December 2022. Avatar is the most successful movie in history, with $2.847 billion at the global box office. It was temporarily overtaken by Marvel’s Avengers Endgame in 2019, but has regained its place thanks to a re-release in China.

Finally, we remind you that two more games dedicated to Avatar are coming. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PC and console, and Avatar: Pandora Rising, for mobile as well.