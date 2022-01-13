Mindelheim: These were the most popular first names in the Mindelheim region in 2021

Plus

Emilia and Matteo top the list of German first names. Things are different in Mendelheim. Very unusual names also appear.

From

Melanie Label

There’s been a movement on the list of the most popular songs of 2021: Emilia and Matteo are the new top-ranked contestants in the German rankings according to first name expert Knud Bielefeld. “These two names are in first place for the first time,” said the hobbyist’s name researcher. Emilia slowly but surely rose over the years. “Mathew, on the other hand, went very steep uphill. A couple of years ago, it wasn’t even in the top ten and is now No. 1. This is very unusual.” New parents from Unterallgäu seem not too impressed with these trends, because other names are on top The list as a look at the data from the Mindelheim registry office appears.

