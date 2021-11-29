WHO call to countries over Omicron, the new mutation of Covid-19: Don’t close borders

After many countries implemented travel restrictions to South Africa due to the new mutation of Kovid-19, the World Health Organization Omicron, issued statements about Omicron, causing global concern and claiming that it is more contagious.

“Do not close the borders”

The World Health Organization has stated that there is no data showing that omicron is more contagious than other virus mutants. The World Health Organization stressed that there was no evidence of Omicron spreading a more serious disease, different symptoms or a faster spread compared to other mutations, and urged countries not to rush to close their borders.

Highlight heavy duty

The World Health Organization said travel restrictions could play a role in curbing the spread of COVID-19, but “put a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods”. Noting that the search for the omicron mutation continues, the World Health Organization advised countries “not to intervene unnecessarily and to adopt a science-based approach”.

“Travel ban targeting Africa harms global solidarity”

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. “We can beat the virus if we work together to find solutions,” said Machidiso Moeti.

Epidemiological studies continue

In a statement from the World Health Organization’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has increased in areas of South Africa affected by the Omicron mutation, but epidemiological studies are ongoing to see if this is true. due to omicron or other factors. No” has been used.

“While preliminary data indicate increased hospitalization rates in South Africa, this may be due to an increase in the number of people infected overall, rather than due to the Omicron mutation,” TAG-VE said.

TAG-VE stated that, according to preliminary data, people who were previously infected with Kovid-19 can be re-infected with the Omicron mutation, and stated that infections reported to date are among younger individuals who tend to become milder. TAG-VE explained that it will take several weeks to understand the level of concern from the Omicron mutation.

In which country was the Omicron seen?

On the other hand, the Omicron mutation has so far been detected in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, England, Italy, Israel, Hong Kong, South Africa, Botswana, Denmark and Australia.