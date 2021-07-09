Where the super-rich live: How the top ten have changed in 2020

$30 million; But driving the general trend, for the most part, is only three countries: The United States, China and Japan. The wealth assessment of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (Uhnw) wasUltra Wealth 2021 Report Developed by Wealth X, an analytics company dedicated to the world’s wealthiest elite. In 2020, the wealth and numerical consistency of the rich have increased, as they own more wealth than; But driving the general trend, for the most part, is only three countries:. The wealth assessment of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (Uhnw) wasDeveloped by Wealth X, an analytics company dedicated to the world’s wealthiest elite. The general data is as follows. The global Uhnw population increased by 1.7% in 2020, to 295,450 individuals. fortune from 35.5 trillion dollarswhich expanded in 2020 by 2%. For a comparative term: adding the GDP of the United States and China does not amount to 32 thousand billion dollars. Moreover, the 3.3% drop in global income recorded last year did not affect the steady growth trend of the ultra-rich population, which in five years had increased by 26.58%.

The super-rich (excluding billionaires) who were able to benefit economically from the year marked by Covid-19 were those whose businesses are related to consumer services, whose fortunes increased by 0.8%. On the other hand, Uhnw, whose business is based on the financial, hotel and leisure sectors, posted a decline. In the ranking of the ten countries where the largest representatives of the ultra-rich are concentrated, three above all recorded an increase in 2020. In the United States and China, the two leading countries, the population of Uhnw increased by 8% last year. Also in Japan, 2020 gave a strong impetus to the wealthy, with an increase of 7.5%. In these top three countries, 52% of the world's total Uhnw population now resides.