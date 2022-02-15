When does Uncharted come out on Netflix or Disney+?

Film debut Anonymous In cinemas around the world: Animation movie Inspired by the epic video game of the same name created by Naughty Dog and you will see Tom Holland In the role of the hero Nathan DrakeAccompanied by inescapable friend and mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) and first flame Chloe Fraser (Sofia Ali). In the meantime, let’s try to make some assumptions about when it will appear in the broadcast.

Uncharted What is the movie about?

First, let’s explain what the movie is about: Uncharted, directed by Robin Fleischerit works as a great kind of Origin story For well-known treasure hunter Nathan Drake, descendant of the famous Sir Francis Drake. In the course of the film, we will find him searching for his older brother Sam, who will lead him to meet who would become his best friend and mentor: Victor Sullivan, better known as Sully.

Sulli seems to know where Sam may have been hiding and talks about a mysterious island not marked on any map, where the legendary treasure is. Ferdinand Magellan, lost 500 years ago. Here begins an adventure that will try to replicate the style of video games: lots of action, extreme situations, mysterious puzzles to discover and solve and new dangerous knowledge.

When will Uncharted be shown live?

Admitting that it’s still early days and the movie is currently confirmed in theaters only, as far as we know, Sony has signed an agreement with both Netflix however Disney + To distribute his films on their streaming platforms. According to some rumors, it appears that Uncharted will arrive first on Netflix Exclusively for a limited time, then after that you also get access to Disney+.

When will that happen? Typically, 45 to 60 days pass from release to theaters to home video or broadcast distribution, so we can realistically expect a debut in a month. May 2022 Or anyway by next summer.

Meanwhile, all that’s left is to enjoy it on the big screen: unknown movie It will debut in cinemas on February 17, and if you want to review the saga, don’t forget that the “Legacy of Thieves” collection on PlayStation 5 is just available.