Britain said on Tuesday that Britain could prevent Russian companies from raising capital in London and expose ownership of goods and companies in the British capital and elsewhere if Russia invaded Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and other allies have warned that they will impose Severe economic sanctions against Russia moment of conquest.

Moscow says it is not planning an invasion And that some military units return to their bases.

Last week, the UK brought into force new legislation allowing it to do so Impose broader sanctions on Russian individuals and entities Intent to destabilize Ukraine or support the Russian government.

“What we are doing is targeting Russian banks and Russian companies, making sure that we take steps, even more steps, to expose the facade of Russian property, whether it is in this city or anywhere else… Expose the Russian property interface for companiesJohnson told reporters.

As well as taking measures to prevent Russian companies from increasing capital in London financial markets. So it’s a very tough deal.”

Johnson also said that although he saw some Signs of Russia’s diplomatic openness to Ukrainethe most recent data about what is happening on Earth is still not encouraging.

