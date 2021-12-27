Whatsapp’s bright feature – live this year!

Internet Office: There are many messaging apps around the world, but the WhatsApp craze is different. As its path is separate.. it brings new features to users like other messaging apps. This year (2021) also introduced many new features for users. You already know about those features. Some of them are very popular – the news is for you again..

On four phones simultaneously: Previously, it was only possible to log into the WhatsApp web as well as on the WhatsApp web. If we needed anything.. to log into another device, we had to log out of the device we were already logged into. As an alternative, WhatsApp has brought the multi-device feature. With this feature, it is possible to log into WhatsApp on up to four devices simultaneously. After that it works even if the primary mobile phone does not have internet. WhatsApp will automatically log out if the four devices are not connected to the primary device for 14 consecutive days. This trial version is only available for Android and iOS users.

do not miss it ..: Venkatesh and Priyanka are government employees. Live in different regions. Talk over a video call. Every once in a while, Priyanka.. along with her in-laws and siblings has a group video call with Venkatesh. Then he will not work on something and attend the call. After that it was not possible to join the call. WhatsApp resolved this issue this year. Select Now..even if you miss a conference call while working, using the Join Missed Group Calls feature..we can join before that conference call is complete. This is very useful so you don’t miss group calls.

Itte Mayamaipotay: Who wants to talk in the meantime is on WhatsApp. Needless to say, the originals were lovers. Chat on WhatsApp for hours. Conflicts also occur. The result is not talking for a few days. Then again as usual. But sometimes the old messages of the bridesmaids clash. WhatsApp Disappearing status is the auspicious card for these struggles. All messages will be automatically deleted within 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days. It will be deleted depending on the option we choose. Nobody has those messages. Not only to the sender..but also to those to whom the messages or media files were sent will disappear. We no longer need to delete chat history manually.

Money can be sent here: If you had two fingers, would you give it to me? Send your friend a message on WhatsApp. Seeing this, you can open apps like Google Pay and PhonePay and send money. But WhatsApp has made that task easier for you this year. WhatsApp brought the ability to send money directly. The same UPI transfer. It works just like Paytm, Google Pay and Phone Pay. Pay via WhatsApp to anyone (WhatsApp paymentAll you have to do is go to the relevant chat and click on the rupee ($) symbol next to the message box. Then enter the required amount and press submit. You can also scan the QR code using the WhatsApp camera and transfer money (money transfer). However, for this you first need to register any bank account in your WhatsApp UPI account.

WhatsApp dark mode: It was a bit difficult to chat for a longer time on WhatsApp the night before this feature came out. The battery was also high due to the white wallpaper. WhatsApp is also available on other messaging platforms Makes Dark Mode feature available to users. This dark mode feature prevents the battery from draining quickly without irritating the eyes. If you go to settings and choose Dark as a theme option in chats, WhatsApp Dark Mode will be activated.

Four to eight..: The circle of friends is larger for everyone during this period. During college days, after classes ended, all the friends would go to the bathroom together near the tea café. After that some of them got jobs and settled in every village. With current technology, everyone is talking about group communication. WhatsApp is the most used of them. But this is a problem. It was not possible to talk to more than four people at once. This has led many to switch to other platforms. WhatsApp has increased the number of members involved in group calling to eight. This allows users to talk to up to 8 groups simultaneously (audio or video). However, no one can record a group call on WhatsApp.

Storage management: Many people are hesitant about managing mobile storage. For those people, WhatsApp made some changes in Storage Manager Tool (Manage Storage) and brought the latest update. It displays photos, videos, and other files over 5MB in the front row. You can adjust the memory by deleting the unnecessary memory. Or you can select each contact and delete any unwanted media files.

Advanced search in WhatsApp: From day to day chores to office chores.. Kada would have gotten better recognition if it had been developed anyway. With this in mind, WhatsApp has introduced an advanced search feature to compete with other messaging apps. With this we are from the WhatsApp chat page Easily find your desired photos, videos and pdf files. This search option works by filtering only the files in question by category. If you want to see images..if you select that category and search by text then the images will be placed in front of us accordingly. In addition to videos, web links, gifs, audio files, documents.

take a look: Shyam shared the fun pictures with his friend. They went back and forth a bit.. Friends, quickly spread out in the college group. Thus, Shyam and his friends began to harass him. He wouldn’t have made a big fuss if the same photo had been deleted as soon as he saw his friend. With that in mind, WhatsApp has brought a new feature. Same thing with “one time supply”. This is also known as a self-destructing media feature. The media files you send will be deleted as soon as the other person sees them. Based on this feature, you will not be able to share your photos or videos with others and save them to the gallery. It is possible to take a screenshot.

Safe from strangers..: Some people we don’t know, who have never talked to us on WhatsApp.. they are monitoring our lost status, online status. It is a violation of our personal privacy. WhatsApp ma who understands this situationOnline Status introduces new privacy update to make Lost Scene features invisible to outsiders. It is available for both Android and iOS devices. These changes are made possible by the fact that some third party apps may be able to collect information from WhatsApp to display Lost Scene and online status. If they never talk to any WhatsApp account, they can’t see our online status anymore. It is as if our information has been leaked to strangers.

The problem was solved as follows: The only problem that annoys everyone is when buying a new phone. Transfer contacts, chats, photos, videos, and other files on the old phone to the new phone. Communication means..we will send by mail. Pictures and videos can be sent via a data cable or from other sharing apps. How about a WhatsApp chat? Both phones run on Android OS but no problem. But one is Android and the other is iOS. Check WhatsApp for this issue. Presented to you by importing chat history. With this, users can easily transfer chat data from iPhone to Android and from Android to iPhone. This feature is currently only available to a limited number of users. Soon for all users.