The Israeli Experience: As of today, on a trial basis, a fourth dose is given to 150 people – what to look for | Globalism

Hospital in IsraelToday, fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for a group of people.

all this time The state is considering approving the measure for vulnerable groups of the population In an effort to stop the rise in infections due to the Omicron variant.

A spokesperson said a study conducted by the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan outside Tel Aviv “targets the efficacy and safety of vaccine antibodies in assessing whether a fourth vaccine is generally needed.” the 150 participants are members of the medical staff.

This article continues after the announcement

Who are thinking of giving a fourth installment to Israel?

A team of experts from the Ministry of Health last week recommended that Israel become the first country A fourth dose of the vaccine will be given to people over the age of 60, in people with weakened immune systems and health care professionals.

The Israeli government welcomed the proposal.

However, the fourth tranche must get the final approval from the ministry’s director general, Nahman As, the doctor, whose decision, according to the officials, will be made without government interference.

Given concerns about a lack of test data, it could change the criteria for those who can take the dose, raise the minimum age to 70 and exclude health professionals, according to Israeli media.

63% of the 9.4 million Israelis received the first two doses of the vaccine, according to ministry data. About 45% also received a third dose — or an overdose. Approximately 2,000 confirmed or suspected omicron cases have been reported.

This article continues after the announcement

Israel was the country that launched the first vaccines a year ago, and it was one of the first countries to notice that immunity was deteriorating over time. recent study In Israel, vaccines also work against the micron mutation.

We note that Omicron boom in Israel as well As in many other countries of the world, it has changed data and local planning.