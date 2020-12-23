They are Argentinians and have invented a hydrogen generator that produces large quantities of clean energy: “Thousands of people could employ”

Monday, December 21. After five years in operation, the first test of the SBK1 hydroelectric generator took place on the banks of the Paraná River Delta in San Fernando (Thanks: Lucia Hernandez-Ines Fields)

It’s Monday December 21st Carlos Faour Lucches He says they are past revolutions. On the banks of the Parana River Delta, in San Fernando, director of Hydro Patagonia He had just witnessed the result of a project that devoted the last five years of his life . With the feeling still emerging, the 46-year-old speaks Infobae About what was a test of the first clean, uninterrupted generation of power generator.

“I am very happy. He has been waiting for this moment for a long time. Hydrogenase remained in the water for about six hours and the measurements we took exceeded the energy production we expected,” he says.

The talented inventor and architect join the conversation Enrique Seabock (85), the theorist of hydrogenation that Faour Lucches gave him life with his three partners Julio Comparada, Eduardo Martino and Federico Getz. Growing up in the bosom of a family of hydraulic engineers, Spock reviews the achievements of his family tree. “My grandfather implemented the El Chocon Hydroelectric Power Plant and the Salto Grande Dam project; my elder uncle was the head of EBY: Entidad Binacional Yacyretá; and my uncle owned the first generator factory in Argentina, where my father worked,” the 80-year-old says in a conversation with this vehicle.

This isn’t the first time Sebök has been able to translate an idea into a project . He has done this on several occasions. The most recent was five years ago, when he installed a bio analyzer in Chascom, to generate electricity from the excretion of dairy cattle. How did you come up with a hydroelectric generator? “seed” “SBK1” (N. de la R .: It’s named after the consonants in its surname) It appeared eight decades ago. “ I was five years old and my grandfather gave me a little boat that I used to play with in the bathtub . I remember running at full speed, supported by a paddle wheel that rotated with a rubber band. Despite my young age, this mechanism was very strange to me, ”Spock says.

Start an invention

“This started in 2015. We wanted to go to renewable energies. The first thing I did was ask for help. I knocked on the doors and windows of all official agencies, but unlike other renewable energy projects, We do not obtain any support or benefit of any kind . That is, we do not ask for loans, we do not ask for loans, and we do not ask for anything at all. We did it with private capital, ”says Director of Hydro Patagonia, referring to the generosity of Seppok.

“I am very grateful to Enrique who, at the age of 85, left a huge legacy within the HME matrix, which I will try to continue,” says Faour Lukiz.

The hydrogen peroxide named “SBK1” (the consonants of Sebok’s last name) measures twelve by twelve and generates 240 kVA.

Paying attention to the words of the man who knew how to implement his idea, Seppok asserts that his invention does not cause negative environmental impacts. “It has no effect on marine plants or animals . It can even add oxygen to the water. It would be a kind of probiotic, “he said to this method. It also adds tough information.” Among renewable energies are photovoltaics and winds. The first, for example, generates electricity 10-15 percent of the time. In the hydrogenated state, where rivers run permanently, it is assumed that the proportion of electricity generation is close to one hundred percent “, Keeps the inventor about the data they collected and this, in a way, reinforced the importance of completing this project.

How does hydrogenase work?

Carlos Faor Lucches: The team measures twelve by twelve and is one hundred percent Argentine. All materials are manufactured and developed in the country . On an operational level, for anyone to understand it, I would say they compare it to a windmill. In this case, instead of the wind, we make use of the river’s water stream, which turns some pulleys, thus generating energy.

Enrique Seabock: The device is like a car: it has an engine, a cooling system, and a remote control system, among other things. So far we have never tried it in the water. That’s why Monday the 21st test was so important.

What does the test consist of?

CFL: Together with Boating Serv (Maritime Safety, Geolocation and Rescue Company), we have relocated the self-floating platform to the side of the Parana River Delta. The operation was very careful and worked out optimally because the team could have put themselves in. However, this will not happen. We started at 7.30am and finished six hours later. The measurements we took exceeded the power output we expected. It can give 240 kVA. we are very happy.

Why is this invention important and what is the location of Argentina?

is being: That device, if it worked, could employ thousands of Argentines . It does not need to be handled by any government. Yes, of course, you have to grant the natural resource, but a factory, mining company, or town can also rent it. There are cities in the north of the country, in areas close to the Andes mountain range or the Belcomayo River basin, that could benefit from this.

CFL: I am one of those who believe that things happen because of something and that everything has its exact time and place. With the pandemic, the world is starting to look at renewable energies from another perspective, which is very positive for Hydro Patagonia and the entire staff. .

Carlos Favor Lucches (fourth from the left) says that the “SBK1” project involved a large number of people, including a large number of electrical engineers and mechanical engineers.

Before she says goodbye, Favor Lukes says that achieving dreams like this requires “a lot of work”. Make a comparison with the sport: In boxing you can do anything but give up. The same thing happened here, “the businessman adds.

After the tests conducted on Monday the 21st, for which he was asked to thank the Argentine Navy County, Torch Workshops, and Sergio Criado of Boating Serv (who made the tests possible), Director of Hydro Patagonia confirms that the hydrogenase “SBK1” has a promising future .

“They call me from different institutions, including the National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI) and the College of Engineering at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). They even called me from Brazil. If you ask me how far I want to take this project, I’ll tell you to the moon “, He concludes.

Photos and videos: Lucia Hernandez and Ines Fields.

