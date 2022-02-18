What is Peacock, the new streaming service on Sky?

Peacock What is the new streaming service?

Things peacock, The new section of Content Stream has been around since then February 15 2022 In Italy on Sky? welcome Best NBCUniversal titles And not only that, available from that date on a subscription Sky customers And that Now with Pass Entertainment!

We are talking about the important US video-on-demand streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast, which was introduced last year. July 15, 2020 It was first shown in the United States.

In no time has Peacock asserting itself as one of the top streaming platforms alongside Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu, to name a few. For this reason, NBC is vowing to expand it Also in Europe As an integral part of Sky In countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Ireland and Italy.

Read after the ad

But that’s not all, because after the launch in Italy, Peacock also arrives in Switzerland and arrives almost this way 20 million customers Heaven in Europe.

“We are excited to continue Peacock’s international expansion with Sky in Italygiving customers access to highly anticipated premieres from Peacock Originals, including Bel-Air and Joe vs Carole”, I announced Lee RafteryManaging Director, EMEA, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer.

“This launch marks another milestone in Peacock’s rapid growth through EuropeAfter landing in the UK and Ireland in November, and more recently in Germany and AustriaThen he concluded Raftery in note.

Peacock how to access the content

Read after the ad

the February 15 2022 So it marks a very important date for Sky subscribers, who from this date will be able to access a new date Rich suggestion Global Television and Film NBCUniversal.

How to access the available addresses On demand about the peacock? The answer is very simple. In fact, that would be enough Sky client, or right Now With Pass Entertainmentfor the best peacock entertainment Already included in your subscription.

Peacock content will also be accessed on demand celestial And Sky Qand on the go with sky go. In Sky Q it will be possible to find the contents of the Peacock also with voice control, by speaking the name of the service “Peacock”.