LisaRaye McCoy is open to going on a date with Meek Mill after he has shown interest only to her fans

IF / FayesVision / DJDM

Addressing the rapper’s comment on her OnlyFans account, the 53-year-old star said in the final episode of “Cocktails with the Queen,” “I tell him I’m here and tell him to come forward.”

Ice Showbiz –

Lizaray McCoy Answer me Depository mill Expressing an interest in her OnlyFans account, it’s safe to say the former entertains the idea of ​​getting to know him more. In the final episode of “Cocktails with the QueenLisa Ray hinted that she is open to going on a date with the rapper.

Lisa Ray was chatting with her hosts when they put up Mick’s comment. “Is he in Atlanta? I tell him I’m here and tell him to pass.” Claudia Jordan To ask her if she wants to go on a date with Meek. Instead of giving a clear answer, the 53-year-old asked how old Mick was.

After learning that he’s in his 30s, Lisa Ray then said, “You never know what’s behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words. You know what I mean? I find it’s always a true trait to be able to have a conversation with someone and let go.” Warning him while you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are. ”

Although LisaRaye never explicitly mentioned that she liked to hang out with Meek, her other hosts took her answer with yes.

<br />

LisaRaye announced their OnlyFans account last week, promising to post “Everything is now ready!” On its page, “No hate allowed”. Explaining that she decided to join the X-rated site because she’s tired of seeing haters on Instagram, the star said, “If I can get a place where only my people come. Only my fans, I just like me, only my members, only people mess with me … Do you know what? I can create a OnlyFans page. ”

Mick expressed his happiness shortly after its announcement, responding to the news by saying, “Do they have VIP rates ???”