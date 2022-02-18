McDonald’s arrives in the Metaverse area: you can order at home from virtual reality

Is the meeting long and you are hungry? McDonald’s idea is to have both Burgers and virtual drinks for your virtual meeting, but at the same time, offer the possibility to present a file real burger Directly to your home in order to feed not only your home digital projection but yours too real body. All without having to remove your virtual reality device. With the application of registered trademarks so try McDonald’s space truncation In the future of metaverses. And he won’t be the only one. Other big brands like nikeAnd Gucci And Microsoft, To name a few, they will run for the cover to introduce their products as well in the virtual world.