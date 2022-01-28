What is Netflix Golden, the project dedicated to pan-Asian stars

It’s not the first and it won’t be the last either. It’s called Golden, the new social channel launched by Netflix dedicated to celebrating and promoting the talents of the Asian diaspora. The announcement came through an introductory video in which the main Asian stars of the platform (both in front and behind the camera) celebrated the start of the adventure. “This is where we all come together. This is where we encourage each other, where we learn from each other but above all we celebrate each other,” they said in the short clips.

And that’s exactly the point of Golden’s social profiles (now on Instagram and Twitter) that join a series of channels the streaming giant has already launched to support the diversity of the entertainment landscape, such as Strong Black Lead, Todo, Geeked and Most. For the opening of the project on January 27, the first episode of the second season of the entertainment show was published Pour Boba tea, produced by Netflix with Wong Fu Productions, which sees Philip Wang talking with several Asian-born Netflix stars at his Bopomofo Café.

While interviewing them, Wang prepares bubble tea drinks that are inspired by the lives of her guests and deepen their knowledge. And the second season, which opened specifically with the publication of the entire episode on the Golden Channel, witnessed the participation of a star Emily in ParisAshley Park.

Lucie Zhang, director of Netflix Golden, said in a statement posted to the site: “As a first-generation Chinese American who grew up in the Midwest, I’ve rarely seen people who look like me in American media, but I also felt far removed from the stars I’d seen. My mother. For me, being part of a diaspora means being across different cultures and often feels like I don’t belong completely to either.” He added, “With Golden, we want to give the Asian diaspora community a way to feel more connected to each other’s cultures and cultures by celebrating Asian talent, storytelling and art on Netflix.”

